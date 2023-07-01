The Tour concludes on July 23 with the iconic stage to the Champs-Élysées in Paris where Cav - should he still be in the race - will be hoping to rubberstamp his remarkable record, having won there a record four times during his career.Whatever happens over the next three weeks, Cavendish will rightly go down in history as the greatest sprinter in cycling, but one more win will establish him as the most successful stage winner at the biggest race in the sport - with a record that is unlikely to be broken for a long time, if ever.