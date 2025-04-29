Thousands of young people across the Isle of Man are set to be part of a unique project celebrating the remarkable career of cycling superstar Sir Mark Cavendish.
The Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway project, which has the full support of the Tour de France legend himself, will see the race track at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas transformed in his honour — with a strong focus on inspiring the next generation to follow their dreams.
Sir Mark, who first raced at the NSC aged only 10, said: ‘I fell in love with racing here instantly. I can still remember the excitement and the pure joy.
‘It’s a very special place for me and where it all began, so I’m incredibly happy to help inspire the next generation.’
The project draws inspiration from one of Sir Mark’s most well-known quotes: ‘I dreamt of being like my heroes.’
Organisers hope this sentiment will encourage young people to believe in themselves and pursue their passions — whether in sport, the arts or any other field.
Having turned professional as a teenager, Sir Mark has gone on to become one of the most successful road sprinters of all time, with 165 professional victories to his name — including a record-breaking 35 Tour de France stage wins.
The revamped raceway will be officially unveiled in June and will feature several new elements.
These include a mural made up of hundreds of children’s names, fresh signage, a new podium, and a specially designed finish line inspired by the Manx Missile’s iconic sprint finishes.
In the run-up to the launch, schoolchildren across the island are being invited to contribute their names to the mural by drawing them in bubble writing using a black felt-tip pen.
Worksheets are being distributed this week, and island cycling clubs are also getting involved.
Children who do not attend a Department of Education, Sport and Culture school can still take part by collecting a worksheet from the NSC reception and returning it there once completed.
As part of the initiative, pupils will also be encouraged to name their own hero and submit a question they’d love to ask Sir Mark. A selection of the best entries will win the opportunity to interview the star during the celebration event.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, praised the initiative, saying: ‘We are incredibly fortunate to have produced such a global icon, who remains so wonderfully humble and connected to his Manx roots.
‘This is a really exciting project and the main message to the next generation is that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and give 100%.’
Deborah Heather, chief executive at government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man, added: ‘This track played a significant role in Sir Mark’s extraordinary story, and I’ve no doubt cycling fans will be fascinated to discover more about where his journey began as a young boy.’