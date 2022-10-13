Tour of town’s slave links
Tuesday 18th October 2022 9:15 am
A guided tour covering the Isle of Man’s connections to the transatlantic slave trade will be held in Peel on Saturday, October 22.
Blue badge guide Phil Craine will be leading the roughly two-hour walk, starting at Weatherglass Corner (Spit Corner), at the east end of the prom, at 2pm.
He will talk attendees through the role that the island played in providing supplies to the trade, alongside ships, mariners and captains.
Mr Craine was involved in a project about the island’s history with the trade after the Hardy Commission called for more acknowledgment its links.
The free walk will finish with refreshments at Thie dy Vea, enquiries to Phil on 437248 and donations to the retreat house are encouraged.
