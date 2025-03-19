A family who set up a mental health charity in memory of a much-loved Douglas man say they have been told their efforts have already helped save a life.
Ed Space was set up after Eddie Joyce tragically took his own life in June 2024 aged 50.
On the face of it, Eddie had it all – a successful business, a loving family and a personality that would light up a room.
But behind the smiles and jokes he was struggling with the stresses of life and his own battle with depression.
An inquest was held this week which concluded Eddie took his own life on June 29 last year at a workshop in Falcon Street Lane where he was staying at the time.
Afterwards, his family provided an update on the Ed Space charity they set up following his death which became a registered charity last month.
Originally it began with small ‘Bags of Hope’ - placed around the island, each containing a small gift and a business card with vital helpline numbers.
Members of Eddie’s wider family all chipped in to help make the bags and distribute them. Since then, they have also set up Ed’s Man Club, inspired by Andy’s Man Club in the UK.
They meet every Thursday at 7pm at the Methodist Church on Loch Promenade in Douglas with 10 or 11 men attending. A similar club for women is also being set up and should be up and running next month.
After the inquest Eddie’s brother Mike Joyce said: ‘Ed’s Man Club is going very well. The feedback has been really positive and those attending say it has really helped.
‘We have now created around 10,000 of the little bags which we have placed all across the island.
‘We know we have saved at least one life but possibly more. We are giving people that first step to seek help.’
He said: ‘My dad would think what we are doing is great and would be proud of us. He would be happy we are helping others as that is what he always did.
‘He was a funny, larger-than-life character. Family was so important to him as it is for all of us.
‘What I feel is important is that we encourage people, particularly men, to talk. We need to break down the stigma of mental health. We know that talking does help.
‘It was a burden for my dad and he did not want to talk about it. Hopefully, with this charity, we can encourage others to open up. We don’t want other families to go through what we have.’
The inquest held this week heard how Eddie had suffered mood swings for much of his life and was later diagnosed with ADHD and bi-polar disorder.
His mental health began to deteriorate following the death of his father in early 2023 which sparked a battle with addiction.
In a statement read out at the inquest, his wife Gaynor said they met in 1990 and got married. They had two children and also have grandchildren.
Gaynor said she and Eddie set up the plumbing business Water Works which has proved very successful and the couple also bought and renovated properties.
After the death of his father, Gaynor noticed a decline in his mental health and ended up contacting the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT) to get him professional help.
In the last few weeks before his death Gaynor felt, in hindsight, he was already planning for his death, including transferring money to the couple’s joint account.
Nicholas Pye, of DAT, worked closely with Eddie later in 2023 and gave evidence at the inquest.
He said that, after a suicide attempt, Eddie was admitted to the mental health in-patient unit Manannan Court in December 2023.
In January 2024, Eddie claimed he was winning his addiction battle but his mental health deteriorated in March 2024 and said he felt he ‘was not in control’.
He was admitted to Manannan Court again on May 22 that year after suffering hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.
Eddie was kept at Manannan Court for three weeks and was discharged on June 19.
Mr Pye told the inquest Eddie’s outgoing demeanour was sometimes a way of hiding how he was really feeling.
He said: ‘Eddie was very ebullient and would come in laughing and joking. He didn’t want to bring the mood down and did not want people to be upset.
‘But he did not display any suicide ideation on the day of discharge, and I did not have any concerns for his wellbeing at that time.
‘He was talking about travelling in his van and many other positive things. He seemed to have plans.
‘He would sometimes talk to me seriously about what was going on but he was masking a lot and I was not always sure if he was being honest with me or not.
‘I do know the most important thing in his life was family. He loved them so much.’
In the early hours of June 29 last year, Eddie sent messages to Gaynor which felt like farewells. She tried calling him later that day and was concerned.
She went round to the workshop in Falcon Street Lane where he was staying at the time at around 7pm that evening and found him inside. She called the police but he was already dead.
A postmortem was carried out with the pathologist conclude Eddie, 50, died by hanging.
Deputy Coroner Rebecca Cubbon was satisfied it was more likely than not Eddie intended to take his life and delivered a verdict of ‘suicide’.
You can visit the Ed Space by clicking here. Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org