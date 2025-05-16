The Marown community came together on Tuesday evening (May 13) to mark the official reopening of the newly refurbished Crosby Playpark.
The revamped facility sits within the Marown Memorial Playing Fields, a completely independent, volunteer-run charity estate that also includes the football and cricket pitch, a bowling green, and the community bike track.
Uniquely on the island, all the facilities at Old Church Road is managed without any financial support from the local authority or government.
Tuesday’s reopening saw children rush onto the new play equipment after the ribbon was cut by long-standing volunteer Celia Joughin, who served on the Marown Memorial Playing Fields (MMPF) committee for more than 30 years.
Celia, described as ‘indefatigable’ by the committee, was joined by her grandchildren and cheered on by local families, supporters, and Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson.
Speaking beforehand, a committee spokesperson said: ‘Celia has made an amazing contribution to Marown’s community and this is our way of thanking her whilst also thanking all the sponsors who have given so freely so Marown can have an accessible, wheelchair-friendly, safe playpark.’
Chair Lorraine Quayle added her appreciation to all who donated to the project, as well as adding: ‘We are very lucky to have these amazing facilities in our community.’
Sponsors, members of the community and committee members enjoyed a finger buffet in the Memorial Playing Fields before heading up to see the park reopen.
Refurbishment work began in late 2024, funded through community fundraising, private donations, and a generous grant from the Manx Lottery Trust.
Legg Surfacing Ltd carried out the work, with volunteers giving the park a final spruce-up in the days and hours before the reopening.
A spokesperson for the charity added: ‘We are so grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust and the wonderful Manx businesses and individuals that donated money so the children of Marown and the wider community can enjoy safe, accessible play.
‘The entire estate is run by volunteers and sports clubs. People like those in the photographs are worth their weight in gold to us – and we never forget that.’