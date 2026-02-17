Motorists and bus passengers face disruption this morning (Tuesday) following a road traffic collision near the Fairy Bridge.
Bus Vannin has warned that a number of its southern services may be delayed as a result of the incident.
Meanwhile Police have said it’s receiving reports of black ice on ‘many of the island’s roads’. It’s asking motorists to take care.
In a statement issued before 8am today, a Bus Vannin spokesperson said: ‘Due to an RTC near to the Fairy Bridge there may be some delays on our south services, the road is passable but has a build up of traffic.
‘We will provide an update when we are made aware.’
The A5 New Castletown Road remains open but traffic has built up in the area.
Bus Vannin confirmed that all southern services, including routes 1, 2, 11 and 12, could be affected.
Passengers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys while the situation is ongoing.