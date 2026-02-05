A further weather warning for snow on the hills has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office.
The 21-hour yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – will start from midday on Thursday and run right through until 9am on Friday.
There is already a third amber warning in place for coastal overtopping which is in place from 11.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday.
Forecaster Stuart Davison says: ‘Outbreaks of rain will fall as snow over high ground later today and overnight. Slight accumulations of snow are possible above around 1,200ft initially then gradually lowering to above 800ft later.
‘During Friday morning the snow will gradually turn back to rain as milder air arrives. This is likely to affect higher routes, such as the A18 Mountain Road.’
There have been almost daily weather warnings over the last couple of weeks because of strong winds, high tides and wintry downfalls.
The Department of Infrastructure says it is treating Snaefell Mountain Road, Beinn y Phott Road and Tholt Y Will Road with salt this morning but there is no indication yet if the A18 will be closed at all. The Mountain Road was closed for around 12 hours on Wednesday because of a previous snowfall.