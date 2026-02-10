Tributes are being paid following the death of Stella Pixton, the founder of the iconic Jurby Junk, who passed away on February 8, aged 90.
Born on November 20, 1935, Stella was an artist, poet and author, but became best known for creating one of the Isle of Man’s most unusual and much-loved businesses.
Her shop, Jurby Junk, became a destination in its own right, attracting visitors from across the Island, the UK and further afield, and featuring on a number of national television programmes.
Open seven days a week, Jurby Junk was as much about the experience as the items for sale.
Stella was instantly recognisable in her trademark black leather outfit and took great pleasure in the reactions of first-time visitors stepping into her densely packed shop, which she fondly referred to as her ‘kingdom’.
Despite the apparent chaos, she seemed to know exactly where everything was.
The shop became a long-standing fixture in the north of the island, with Stella particularly enjoying seeing families return over the years, sometimes with children who had first visited as youngsters.
Known for her generosity, she was genuinely delighted when customers discovered they had picked up a valuable or rare item for very little money, reflecting her belief that anything she made should be put back into the shop for her customers.
Stella also supported the island’s film industry, supplying props free of charge on the condition that she could appear in a small cameo role.
Before returning to the Isle of Man, Stella worked for the UK government at the Central Office of Information, running her own department as a single mother during the 1960s and 1970s.
Stella will be reunited with her father, Howard Pixton, a pioneer aviator, at Jurby Church cemetery.
Corkill and Callow Funeral Directors say a private cremation will take place in accordance with her wishes.