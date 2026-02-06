Five colleagues at M&S Douglas are celebrating more than 150 years of service to the island’s shoppers.
A spokesperson for the retail giant said: ‘From festive temp roles to leadership positions, each team member has played a vital role in the store’s history.
‘The colleagues - Carole Caley, Mandy Powell, Mary Leaver, Cherry Bradley and Wendy Ross – have been at the heart of every chapter of M&S Douglas; from the store’s move to its current location in 1997, through a major extension in 2002, and now as wider store renewal continues ahead of the fully transformed Douglas store launching in spring 2026.
‘Whether leading charity initiatives, mentoring new team members or sharing a laugh across the store, their contributions have helped make M&S Douglas more than just a store, delivering exceptional shopping experiences for customers.’
Speaking on her 28-year career, Carole said: ‘The variety of roles I’ve had has kept me refreshed and motivated. From starting in foods as a sales assistant to becoming a section coordinator, I’ve loved the responsibility and working with fantastic colleagues.
‘The people here make all the difference, and I’ve made lifelong friends. As Wendy and I prepare to celebrate this next chapter together at our retirement party, it’s lovely to look back on the memories we’ve made.’
Mandy began her journey as a Christmas temp 29 years ago, adding: ‘I started alongside Caroline, who is now our store manager – we were even on our induction together. I’ve worked in every section of the store and have been a safety officer for more than 20 years.
‘The team is the reason I’ve stayed so long. My son even surprised me one year by joining us at Christmas, and I still love helping on the turkey team during the festive season.’
Mary, who transferred to Douglas in 1999 after starting with M&S 37 years ago, said: ‘I’ve enjoyed seeing how the business has evolved, from changing uniforms to celebrating milestones like the 125th anniversary gala.
‘What stands out most is the camaraderie and support. I feel a real sense of pride in our store and the positive culture makes every day special.’
Looking back at 25 years of service, Cherry said: ‘I’m very proud to work at M&S. The people have made my job special – the staff are always friendly and management look after us well. Every day is a positive one and I enjoy coming to work.’
Wendy, who is preparing for her retirement in March after 36 years, said: ‘I started in menswear and worked in most departments, including a short stint in the food hall.
‘We have a great team and I’ve made so many good friends. It’s like a real community here, with some wonderful memories – including some fabulous nights out!’
Store manager Caroline Brand added: ‘It’s truly inspiring to celebrate these five incredible colleagues. Their dedication, warmth and commitment help make M&S Douglas the store it is today, and we are proud to mark this wonderful achievement.’