A new pop-up lounge has now been opened in Peel which looks to ‘bring a vibrant new energy to its historic promenade’.

Put together by island events company Meta Events, the ‘Meta Lounge’ will be open from Thursday to Sunday throughout August, and will offer a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views with an ‘Ibiza style’.

Special ‘family days’ will also be held every Sunday, featuring free entertainment for all ages such as live music, face painting and games.

The new lounge will also celebrate Pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.

Smokin Jo, the only female DJ to win the ‘DJ Magazine's DJ of the Year’ award, will be headlining the Pride celebration, closing the festivities on the Sunday with a ‘special sunset mix’ from 8pm to 10pm.

A spokesperson from Meta Events said: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.

‘The Meta Lounge occupies the former site of an open-air swimming pool, once the buzzing heart of Peel in the 1950s and 1960s. After years of quiet, this iconic location is being revitalised as a vibrant social space for the whole community.

‘The lounge is committed to supporting local businesses and talent. Partnerships with local suppliers like ELS for audio-visual and lighting, as well as Wanderbar for their exceptional bar service, is just the beginning of our dedication to the community.’

Phil Quirk, director of Meta Events, added: ‘The Meta Lounge is more than just a place to grab a drink; it's about adding to the spirit of community that thrives here. We're creating a space where people can connect, relax, and create lasting memories.’

Mr Quirk will also be offering free DJ lessons for budding teenage DJs at the new venue from 3pm to 4:30pm every Thursday and Friday, starting on August 2.

Have a look inside the new lounge and hear more from Phil Quirk by watching the video above.

