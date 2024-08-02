Put together by island events company Meta Events, the ‘Meta Lounge’ will be open from Thursday to Sunday throughout August, and will offer a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views with an ‘Ibiza style’.
Special ‘family days’ will also be held every Sunday, featuring free entertainment for all ages such as live music, face painting and games.
The new lounge will also celebrate Pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.
A spokesperson from Meta Events said: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.
‘The lounge is committed to supporting local businesses and talent. Partnerships with local suppliers like ELS for audio-visual and lighting, as well as Wanderbar for their exceptional bar service, is just the beginning of our dedication to the community.’
Mr Quirk will also be offering free DJ lessons for budding teenage DJs at the new venue from 3pm to 4:30pm every Thursday and Friday, starting on August 2.
Have a look inside the new lounge and hear more from Phil Quirk by watching the video above.