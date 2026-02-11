The troubled Western Civic Amenity Site is continuing its recovery, with plans to extend opening days this spring.
The facility has faced staffing difficulties in recent months, while former manager Michael Rose admitted fraud relating to his time at the St John’s site over a five-year period. He pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in the lower courts last month and the case has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
However, the WCAS board says financial management procedures have since been strengthened and it has now announced further updates.
The site will open on Tuesdays from March 3, 2026 and on Mondays from April 13, 2026.
Two re-use bays are also set to reopen from April 15, with further details to be confirmed closer to the time.
In a statement on social media, the board said: ‘To allow for continued maintenance and staff training, the site will continue to close each Wednesday afternoon.
‘We are also planning to reopen two of the re-use bays from April 15 with more details to follow nearer the time.
‘Thank you all for your patience and understanding through what have been very difficult times with events that have taken place.’
Earlier this month, the board issued a statement following the Rose court case outlining changes to the site’s financial oversight.
It said: ‘The management of the Western Civic Amenity Site has gone through significant changes since March 2025.
‘These changes were imposed by the new board to strengthen financial management procedures and increase control over both routine operations and financial activities.’
Those measures include appointing a bookkeeper to improve financial reporting to the board during its term of office.