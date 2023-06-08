The penultimate race day of TT 2023 presents Michael Dunlop with the opportunity to move level on wins with his Uncle Joey at the head of the all-time winners' list.
Roads begin closing around the Mountain Course at 9am from Barrule Park, Ramsey and 9.15am from the Bungalow.
The lower section of the course will shut at 10am.
After a solo warm-up lap at 10.30am, the three-lap Superstock Race Two kicks off the day's competitive action at 11.45am.
This will be followed by the three-lap Supertwin Race Two at 2pm.
Schedule: Friday, June 9
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.45am - RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 (three laps)
2pm - Carole Nash Supertwin Race 2 (three laps)
In the event of racing being delayed, roads can remain closed until no later than 9.30pm.