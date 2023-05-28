The glorious sight of a packed TT Grandstand paddock in the sunshine.
The teams and competitors for this year's event have now arrived in the island for TT 2023, with the vast majority making their home for the next fortnight in the confines of Noble's Park.
After the appetiser of Pre-TT Classic at Billown, attentions now turn to the 37 3/4 mile Mountain Course, with the first qualifying sessions of this year's event taking place today (Monday).
Roads close at 10am, with the newcomers getting their first taste of the iconic course in the form of a 'speed-controlled' guided lap at 10.40am.
Solo and sidecar competitors will then get chance for some untimed laps, before the timing system is switched on this afternoon as qualifying begins in earnest at 1.20pm.
With weather conditions looking good for the rest of the week, competitors will be hoping to rack up the laps and fine tune the set-up of their machinery ahead of this year's new race schedule.
The latter will see racing on Saturday (June 3), Sunday (June 4), Tuesday (June 6), Wednesday (June 7), and Friday (June 9) and Saturday (June 10).
The new programme includes second Supertwin and Superstock races this year as all classes have two races for the first time.