The local authority says it’s usually a ‘struggle’ to get people down to the beach on a race day.
The new TT schedule means events held by local authorities have had to be moved to fit in.
Chair Godfrey Egee says they have a ‘good plan’ for the day.
Mr Edge said: ‘Historically our TT day was always on a Monday which meant that it was on a race day, which meant that we were always going to struggle.
‘This year it is not on a race day, so it felt really lucky for us.’
Port Erin’s TT day is on Monday, June 5.