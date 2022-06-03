TT drone warning

People have been flying drones near the TT course during racing.

For the second time in two days police officers and marshals have had to deal with people flying drones near to the TT course during racing.

A police spokesman said: ‘The use of drones around the course is hazardous not only for riders and spectators but the various aircraft operating.

‘Drones are prohibited by way of regulations from flying within the area of the TT course, and 1km outside of the course. #