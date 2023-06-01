Peel TT Day takes place on Monday (June 5), instead of the usual Mad Sunday.
It will feature live music, stunt riders and classic bikes from midday to 5pm in the Creg Malin car park and Marine Parade.
Stunt rider Lee Bowers will perform at 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.15pm.
A classic bike parade takes place at 1pm and 3pm.
And three-times British Solo Trials champion and three-times world champion Steve Colley will be performing stunts at 1.30pm and 3.30pm in the Creg Malin car park.
The Leece Museum will have a classic bike static display on The Parade from midday.
Live music will be on the old swimming pool site by Kick The Rock.