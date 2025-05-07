Police have warned of an increase in collisions involving European riders during the Isle of Man TT, as the 2025 road safety campaign Know Your Limits gets underway.
Officers say that in the past two years, a growing number of riders from the continent have been involved in crashes after mistakenly riding on the right-hand side of the road – the side they’re used to at home.
To help prevent further incidents, multilingual ‘Keep Left’ reminder stickers are being distributed this year, alongside new signage installed by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) around the island’s road network.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Over the past two years we have seen an increase in European riders, resulting in collisions where riders have been on the wrong side of the road to what they are used to.
‘We would like to remind all drivers and riders to keep left.’
With less than 20 days to go until the start of TT 2025, the Isle of Man Constabulary is urging the 50,000 expected visitors to enjoy the event responsibly and return home safely.
The Know Your Limits campaign has returned with a new look and updated statistics.
Police say that over the past three TTs, men over 50 have remained the most likely to be involved in serious injury collisions.
Chief Constable Russ Foster has asked all riders to respect the island’s roads, obey speed limits and avoid drink or drug driving.
Riders are also being warned not to enter closed roads and to follow the instructions of police officers and marshals.
‘Please enjoy our island, stay safe, and make sure you are returning home at the end of your visit to share stories with your family and friends,’ he said.