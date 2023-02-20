Tynwald sits today.
As well as the Budget, there is a packed agenda.
Twenty questions have been posed.
They are: 1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister – If he will provide an update on the provision of a night shelter.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister – What discussion the Council of Ministers has had about levels of residential rents, since September 2021.
3. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Dr Haywood, to ask the Minister for the Treasury – What investments in fossil fuels are held by the Isle of Man Government (a) directly; and (b) through externally managed investment funds.
4. The Hon. Member for Douglas Central, Mrs Corlett, to ask the Minister for the Treasury – If he will review the eligibility criteria for bereavement payments to include those living together as though they are married.
5. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office – What progress has been made in developing a policy hub within Government.
6. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture – How the impact of post-viral conditions on young people and staff within schools has been assessed; what measures have been taken to respond to the needs of young people and staff with Long COVID; and what lessons have been learnt regarding accessibility to schools for people with chronic health conditions.
7. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture – Further to Written Answer W-202201-0512 why she believes that the 2019 Strategic Brief and 2021 Feasibility Study for the new Castle Rushen High School should not be published before final costings and plans have been approved.
8. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture – Where home educated students may sit iGCSE exams; what recent changes have been made to the arrangements for such exams; and why those changes have been made.
9. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Enterprise – What insurance is available which would cover the health costs which could arise for a Manx resident staying with family in the UK for fewer than two nights in circumstances where that Manx resident (a) is over the age of 65; and (b) has a pre-existing health condition; and what engagement his Department has had with the insurance industry about the availability of cover in such circumstances.
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise – Whether insurance is in place to allow the TT and other races to take place in 2023.
11. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care – Further to the answers given to Question 13 in Tynwald on 18 January 2023, whether the Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body has begun actively considering complaints; if not, when it will do so; and how many new complaints have been submitted to it since October.
12. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care – What issues were raised by the Appointments Commission relating to the appointment of a Chair and Members of the Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body; and what the current timetable is for it to be appointed and to begin actively considering cases.
13. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care – How the public were engaged in formulating the April 2023 mandate for Manx Care; and how he envisages this evolving over coming years.
14. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chair of the Housing and Communities Board – Whether emergency housing is available for homeless people.
15. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority – What consideration the Authority has given to extending the Laxey bay sewage outfall pipe.
16. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority – When the Authority will commence installation of storm water storage and UV treatment at the Cairn site in Laxey and at Glen Garwick.
17. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Chair of the Office of Fair Trading – What plans he has to improve powers to take action against rogue traders. 18. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Children’s Champion – When the next Children's Champion Report will be available.
19. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Chief Minister – If he would support the routine answering of oral questions at sittings of Tynwald or the branches by Chairs or Chief Officers of those Boards that have no political member.
20. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture – Under what circumstances she considers it acceptable to withhold from Tynwald information which is available to the public under the Freedom of Information.