9. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Enterprise – What insurance is available which would cover the health costs which could arise for a Manx resident staying with family in the UK for fewer than two nights in circumstances where that Manx resident (a) is over the age of 65; and (b) has a pre-existing health condition; and what engagement his Department has had with the insurance industry about the availability of cover in such circumstances.