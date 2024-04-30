A man and woman from Liverpool have appeared in court accused of smuggling drug money off the island.
Maxine Dormer, aged 36, of Cavell Close, Woolton, pleaded not guilty to removing criminal property from the island.
Nathan Andrew Robinson, aged 32, of St Nicholas Road, is yet to enter a plea to the same charge.
Cash totalling £43,800 was found under the seat in a Ford Fiesta in July last year, by Merseyside Police.
It is alleged that Mr Robinson and Ms Dormer had visited the island to collect the money.
They were arrested as part of a police operation which has so far seen eight other people previously appear in the Isle of Man court in connection with drug and money laundering allegations.
Mr Robinson appeared via video link from the Isle of Man Prison and was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for an adjournment until May 2, to allow time to review the case papers.
No bail application was made.
Ms Dormer appeared in court in person and was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers.
She is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 23.
No bail application was made but Mr Rodgers asked for his client to appear in court again on April 30, as he said that a bail application with a surety bond is being prepared.