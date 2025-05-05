A 35-year-old man has admitted receiving sweets and vapes containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the post and possessing ‘laughing gas’.
Paul Anthony McCormick appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
He pleaded guilty to being concerned in importing class B drugs, as well as possessing class C drugs, namely canisters of Nitrous Oxide.
The case has been adjourned until June 3, so that a probation report can be prepared, and details of the strength of the THC in the sweets and vapes can be established.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to the Post Office’s Northern sorting office on August 10 last year, after a package had been received which was said to be smelling of cannabis.
It was addressed to McCormick and when officers opened it, they found vapes, sweets, and packets of tablets.
The defendant’s address was searched, and 22 canisters of Nitrous Oxide were found, along with red balloons, and scales.
Ms Dodge said three bags of tablets containing brown liquid had been found, 48 cola bottle sweets, and 48 jelly sweets.
They were sent to the UK for analysis and found to contain Tetrahydrocannabinol, a component of cannabis.
The prosecutor said no value had been provided for the items, but it was accepted that they were for personal use.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that, in order to sentence McCormick, she would need assistance on how the quantities of the drugs had been assessed, and how they would compare to cannabis in its more common form.
The defendant, who lives at Albert Street in Ramsey, was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and said that a basis of plea would also be submitted.
Bail continues.