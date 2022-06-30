Two more Covid-19 deaths take total to 110

Two more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the government’s weekly surveillance report.

This brings the total amount in the island since the start of the pandemic to 110.

One of the newly announced deaths occurred in a nursing or residential care home, and one in a domestic property.

The current seven-day average for reported positive results is 114, down from 228 last week.

This indicates that the spike in case numbers reported following the TT fortnight is beginning to ease.