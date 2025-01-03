Two young seals – later christened Fenella and Basil - were found in poor condition on Fenella beach in November.
Fenella was discovered in a weakened state with eye issues requiring medical treatment.
She was taken to Manx Wildlife Trust’s (MWT) rehabilitation centre for care and joined another rescued seal named Basil – both of whom required ongoing support and nourishment.
Now MWT has revealed the two marine mammals are ready to be released but it has appealed for donations of fish in the meantime.
Posting on Facebook with a photo of a healthy looking Fenella it says: ‘Basil and Fenella are doing great and are ready for release very soon. We are just waiting for some calmer weather.
‘But we really need some more fish if anyone has any please? They are eating really well and need lots of fish to keep their strength up.
‘Fish can be dropped off at the office in Peel or can be collected from the north of the island. Thank you from Basil and Fenella.’
Manx Wildlife Trust is a nature conservation charity in the Isle of Man, caring for land, sea and fresh water environments. In October MTW also rescued a seal named Isabella.