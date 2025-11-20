Tynwald has approved two key pieces of secondary legislation aimed at modernising and simplifying the Isle of Man’s planning system.
The Registered Buildings Regulations 2025 and the Definition of Development Order 2025 were backed by members, paving the way for wider reforms under the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2025.
The measures form part of the government’s Built Environment Reform Programme, which seeks to make planning processes more efficient, proportionate and accessible for applicants.
Officials say the changes are intended to reduce administrative burdens while ensuring appropriate oversight of development across the island.
Under the Registered Buildings Regulations 2025, the system for identifying and managing historic buildings will be updated.
The regulations are designed to streamline both registration and appeals procedures, enable the register to be kept up to date more easily, and align applications for works with other recent updates to planning rules.
They will also remove the requirement for separate applications relating to the demolition of registered buildings within conservation areas, reducing duplication for those seeking approval.
The Definition of Development Order 2025 provides clearer guidance on which works require planning consent.
According to government, many routine household activities - such as painting, removing small sheds or domestic outbuildings, and installing hard surfaces including driveways - will no longer need formal planning approval in most circumstances. The change is expected to simplify processes for homeowners carrying out minor works.
Overall, the reforms aim to cut paperwork, shorten processing times and create a system that is easier for applicants to navigate.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘These measures represent a significant milestone in our programme of planning reform.
‘They will make the system clearer, more proportionate and better equipped to support appropriate development and the protection of our built heritage.’