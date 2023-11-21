Isle of Man Energy’s disconnection programme and Isle of Man Post Office consultation into redundancies will be under the spotlight. Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse, wants to know from Chair of OFT, John Wannenburgh, what discussions have taken place with Isle of Man Energy about any plans they may have to turn off people’s gas in the coming days; how many people are likely to be affected; and what power the OFT has to ensure that people either remain connected or can be reconnected.