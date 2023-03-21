Tynwald sits today.
The island's parliament, in which MHKs and MLCs sit, meets at 10.30am.
There are eight questions on the agenda.
They are:
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
What the total value of unpaid rates across local authorities is; how much of this debt has been passed to coroners for collection; and how much has been paid following action by the coroners in each of the last three years.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What the cost was of repairing the train damaged in an accident on New Year's Eve.
3. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
When he expects to consult on regulations regarding minimum standards for private rental properties.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What data was collected about the number of people using the toilets on Back Hope Street, Castletown, in the six months before they closed.
5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
How many teachers in her department's schools are (i) over 50 years old and (ii) over 55 years old; and what proportion these figures represent of teaching staff overall.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
How special care dental services are provided; how many dentists can provide these services; and how many procedures they can carry out each week.
7. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority –
What the costs are of installing, in a new house, a) a smart electricity meter and b) a traditional electricity meter.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority –
If he will make a statement on the feed in rate and the variable increases in charges due to take place on April 1.