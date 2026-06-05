Tynwald will be asked to approve a new agreement between the Isle of Man Government and the UK aimed at simplifying National Insurance arrangements.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson says the proposed agreement will replace existing arrangements that are now almost 50 years old.
Under the changes, National Insurance contributions will generally be paid in the jurisdiction where the work is carried out, helping to remove uncertainty for both workers and employers.
The agreement will not affect entitlement to benefits or the state pension, nor will it alter immigration, work permit or visa requirements, or an individual's income tax position.
Dr Allinson said: ‘This new agreement marks an important milestone, providing much-needed clarity for workers and employers operating between the Isle of Man and the UK.’