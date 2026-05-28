The island’s immigration services is awaiting further clarity on UK government plans to change the qualifying period for migrants to secure permanent residency.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said no representations had been made with the UK to retain a five-year settlement for those currently residing in the Isle of Man - or extend it, as the UK Home Office proposes, to 10 years.
Mr Thomas was responding to a Tynwald question for written answer from Douglas South MHK Joney Faragher.
She asked what representations the Isle of Man Government has made, or intends to make, to the UK regarding the policy changes announced by the Home Secretary affecting legal migrants.
Ms Faragher was focusing on the proposal to extend the qualifying period for permanent settlement from five years to 10 years for those already resident under existing rules.
Mr Thomas said the UK Government’s 2025 white paper Restoring Control over the Immigration System proposed a number of changes to Indefinite Leave to Remain, including extending the qualifying period for settlement from five to 10 years.
But he said: ‘Although the UK indicated these changes might take effect from April 2026, no final policy has yet been adopted.
‘The Isle of Man Immigration Service is awaiting further clarity from the UK Home Office on whether these proposals will proceed and, if so, when they will come into force.
‘Once the UK position is confirmed, we will assess the implications for the island’s immigration system, which is closely aligned with the UK through mutual recognition of immigration permissions and the operation of the Common Travel Area.’
He added: ‘No specific representations have been made as yet to the UK Government seeking a carve-out or separate arrangement to retain a five-year settlement route for those residents in the Isle of Man.’