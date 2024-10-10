Treasury’s department plan will be debated in Tynwald next week.
It highlights progress towards meeting the aims of the government’s Island Plan while mapping targets for the next 12 months.
Updates are provided on objectives which include overseeing government’s financial governance and management, including preparation of the annual Budget for consideration by Tynwald, and monitoring the Isle of Man’s economic performance.
And recently-published central government summary management accounts for the first three months of the current financial year show that net expenditure is forecast to go over-budget by £16.4m.
Treasury’s department plan also refers to measures to be be taken in relation to the future sustainability of the National Insurance Fund. It says a policy on the size and scope of NI Fund will be presented to Tynwald.
In his foreword, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK says: ‘The last few years have presented a number of economic and social challenges to our island and its people.
‘The Council of Ministers and Treasury are demanding more focused attention from departments to ensure services are delivered within budget and achieve greater efficiency and productivity in the delivery of services.
‘This document contains more detail of the key developments and improvements we will strive to implement in the coming year.
‘They include ensuring that all departments have a plan in place to manage their budget, deliver efficiencies and necessary cost reductions, and ensure they remain within their expenditure level agreed by Tynwald.’
The Department of Home Affairs’ department plan, and an update to DEFA’s department plan, will be debated at the same sitting.