More than 130 students came together recently for University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) Graduates’ Ceremony.
The event, held at the Villa Marina on October 4, looked to celebrate the completion of undergraduate, degree level and postgraduate degree qualifications.
Students from across a wide variety of courses, which ranges from business and social care to engineering and sport, were joined by their family, friends and faculty to celebrate their achievements.
Research scientist Dr Douglas Fox was announced as this year’s ‘honorary fellow’, who was among the leaders of the team of scientists who authored the United Nations IPCC’s second assessment report on climate change, and shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former vice president of the United States, Al Gore.
In accepting the award, Dr Fox said: ‘It is a lovely honour to receive this recognition from UCM. The Isle of Man has always been a place where global impact meets local action, and I am proud to be part of a community that embraces these values.
‘I look forward to continued collaboration and to witnessing the future contributions of UCM’s talented students in shaping a more sustainable world.’
Two special awards were also presented during the event; The ‘Liam Arrowsmith Higher Education Student of the Year Award’ was awarded to Adam Drummond, and the ‘Research of the Year Award’, which is supported by Utmost International, was awarded to Daniel Richmond.
Jesamine Kelly, UCM principal added: ‘Our graduates have an exciting future ahead of them. They are equipped not only with the skills and knowledge to succeed, but also with the resilience, creativity and empathy needed to thrive in today’s world. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.’
Local businesses Kiki’s, Frank Matchams, Barbary Coast, Jaks Bar, Ocean Views and La Piazza, offered discounts to graduates to continue their celebrations across the island.