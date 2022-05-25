Unemployment down
Thursday 26th May 2022 12:51 pm
Unemployment figures decreased in April, according to the latest labour market report.
It dropped by five people from the previous month of March and decreased by 494 compared with the same month last year.
The report, compiled by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, showed the number of people registered unemployed was 257.
Of these, 64% were male.
