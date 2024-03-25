Ethan Michael Audsley admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol in Castletown on August 22, at 9.43pm.
They saw 21-year-old Audsley driving a Volkswagen Polo and initially spoke to him at Farrant’s Way, because they reported that he did not have his headlights on.
When officers engaged with him, they said that there was a smell of cannabis so a drug wipe test was performed.
This proved positive for the class B drug and Audsley, who lives at Fuchsia Lane, was arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
Defence advocate David Reynolds handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, as well as the co-operation with the police.
Mr Reynolds said that Audsley had no previous convictions and was in his third year at university, studying psychology and sports science.
The advocate said that his client hoped to become a teacher but this conviction could put that in jeopardy.
Audsley said he had been using the drug for anxiety and depression, and had since sold his vehicle.
Mr Reynolds said that the defendant was being supported by his parents, who would be paying his fine, and Audsley would then pay them back.
The advocate went on to say that it was a relatively low reading and that the defendant maintained that his headlights had been on.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Audsley to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, within 28 days.