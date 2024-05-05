Police, fire and paramedic crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
The vehicle was located 10 metres below road level on the Mountain Mile.
Nearly all the occupants were free from the vehicle when crews arrived however one person had to be extracted.
They were then transferred to hospital for further assessment and treatment, and the Fire Service added that the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Motorists are being urged to drive with caution on higher ground when visibility is poor.