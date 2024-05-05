The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s planned sailing to Heysham on Sunday morning was delayed due to a reported medical emergency.
The Manxman was set to depart Douglas for the Lancashire port at around 8.45am.
However, the vessel eventually left the island around an hour later.
Passengers on the Manxman told Media Isle of Man that a Steam Packet staff member issued an appeal over the ship’s public address system at around 9am which asked for any ‘doctors or nurses’ onboard to present themselves to the ship’s crew.
One passenger was later told by a Steam Packet staff member that a passenger had taken ill but later recovered and opted to stay onboard the Manxman for its journey to Heysham.
The Manxman arrived at the Lancashire port at around 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon.