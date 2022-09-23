‘Vibrant’ Chamber workshop lunch
The Chamber of Commerce hosted a business workshop lunch which focused on the government’s draft economic strategy.
The event, which was sponsored by Best Energy Solutions Ltd and held at the Villa Marina, took place last Tuesday, to coincide with the first day of the government’s two-day conference.
The workshop was attended by 80 Chamber members, and guests including the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK; the Treasury Minister, Dr Alex Allinson; Cabinet Office Minister, Kate Lord-Brennan, and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK.
They were accompanied by senior officers including interim chief secretary Caldric Randall; Department for Enterprise chief executive officer, Mark Lewin; Treasury interim chief financial officer, David Catlow; Finance Isle of Man chief executive officer, Michael Crowe, and Digital Isle of Man chief executive officer, Lyle Wraxall.
The event opened with a short talk about the draft economic strategy followed by focussed discussions and questions at guests’ tables hosted by the ministers and senior officers.
Chamber chief executive officer Rebecca George thanked everyone for attending.
She said: ‘The audience included representatives from a wide range of sectors who all appreciated the opportunity to discuss the economic strategy in detail. It was an ideal forum for our members to speak directly to ministers about how businesses can ensure their future prosperity, and support the island’s economic growth. An overview of the conversations and topics discussed will be formalised and submitted to government as part of the draft economic strategy consultation.’
Steve Pickett, co-founder at Best Energy Solutions, said: ‘This was a great session, giving individuals and businesses the opportunity to put their ideas and questions to ministers directly and it was a great turnout by government which encouraged great discussions and a vibrant atmosphere.’
