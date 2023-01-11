NASUWT's Manx branch has released a video of a teacher in its union explaining why they are on strike.
The video was released on the teaching union's twitter page and is available to see below:
The teacher in the video explains that the teachers are striking to encourage the Department of Education, Sport and Culture to address an 'array of issues' with teachers.
The video also claims that some teachers have considered leaving the island and moving back to the UK to help with their rising costs in the island.