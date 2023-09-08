After 14 years and 51 months as editor at Media Isle of Man, today (Friday) is Richard Butt's last day in the role.
Reporter Tom Curphey spoke to him about the highs and lows of the job, his new role as contributing editor and some of his most memorable highlights.
Joining as editor on September 15 2008, we estimate that Richard has worked on roughly 2,500 front pages for the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier.
Dion Jones is the new editor, with his first day on Monday 11.