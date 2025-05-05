The role of Chief Officer of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has been advertised by the government with a six-figure salary.
Current Chief Officer Scott Gallacher announced last month he was stepping down this summer and will return to the Southern Hemisphere with his family.
Appointed in August 2023, DEFA say Mr Gallacher has overseen a period of positive transformation within the Department.
His tenure has included key strategic developments such as the launch of the new Agricultural Strategy and Food Security Plan, the updated Energy Strategy, and the start of the periodic review for the island’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status.
Now, the department has advertised for a new Chief Officer with a salary of £100,658 to £110,545
The Chief Officer post is the most senior role within DEFA, with wide-ranging strategic responsibility for agriculture, climate change, fisheries, planning and building control, and the island’s UNESCO Biosphere designation.
In the job description, DEFA says: ‘As Chief Officer, you will provide strategic leadership and direction for the Department, ensuring the delivery of effective programmes and services in line with the Island Plan and the Department’s Service Delivery Plans.
‘As the most senior civil servant within the Department, you will be a confident, visible leader who upholds the values of the Public Service and drives forward DEFA’s priorities.’
Mr Gallacher will remain in post until the summer and will also provide interim support to the Department of Health and Social Care following the upcoming retirement of Chief Officer Paul Richardson, until a new interim appointment is made.
If the successful candidate comes from outside the Isle of Man, then the department will offer a relocation package of up to £10,000.
A security clearance check is also required for the post, which the advert reveals will be funded by the Isle of Man Government.