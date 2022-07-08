Village fair this Saturday

St Mark’s is holding a village fair on Saturday at 2pm.

Attractions such as classic cars, bouncy castles, Peree Bane Manx dancers, handicraft and confectionery competitions and vintage farm machinery will all be on display for the public to look around and have a go.

Admission and car parking is free, although a collection will be made at the entrance on behalf of Manx Carers for Young Carers and St Mark’s Village Fair.