A mystery island resident has launched a hugely popular initiative which looks to get people searching for books in various locations across the Isle of Man.
‘Hidden Chapters’ sees a large number of books being hidden in locations such as Langness, Port Soderick Glen, Douglas Prom, Port Jack, Summerhill Glen, Laxey Glen, Poyll Dooey in Ramsey, Peel Castle and Silverdale.
The books are for all ages, with the parcels they’re in also including a snack of some kind, stickers, a bookmark and a sentiment card with ‘inspiring’ messages written on them.
The individual who created the scheme wishes to remain anonymous, as they say it ‘makes it more fun for people when there is a little mystery to it’.
Explaining how Hidden Chapters began, they said: ‘I initially had the idea a few weeks before Christmas last year.
‘Times are tough for lots of people right now, and I just thought it would be nice to make people smile by leaving some books around for them to find by chance. I figured putting them together like a gift for them to find would make it that bit more special and exciting to find.
‘I love reading and I love the outdoors, so this is a way I can share these things with many others while also being able to make it a bit of a treasure hunt.’
The scheme started at Summerhill Glen on Christmas Eve last year, which led to the creation of a Facebook group in which members are now notified of what location the books have been placed at.
Fictional books are most often included, and stickers are added to the package to indicate what age range the book is for and whether it’s more suited to a boy or a girl.
‘I like to get out as early as possible before everyone else, so I'm not spotted when hiding them,’ the founder of Hidden Chapters added.
‘Usually, I get up between 5am and 6am to get everything ready to head out.
‘I try to put them in places where there's good spots to hide them and it's also somewhere people will enjoy visiting.’
There has been a positive reaction to the scheme so far, with the Facebook group having more than 1,000 members who all share photos of their books and snacks once they have found them.
Talking about the reaction, the founder added: ‘It's been amazing - I've had so many lovely posts and messages on how much people appreciate it and how many children are enjoying it.
‘I'm so pleased that it's making people happy and it's giving them an extra reason to go out and explore and enjoy the island together.
‘I hope it creates lots of smiles and fun spending time together in the outdoors, as well as appreciation for the gorgeous places we have access to in the island.’
To find out more or join the Facebook group, you can do so by searching ‘IoM Hidden Chapters’.