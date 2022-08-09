Warm and sunny
Tuesday 9th August 2022 6:26 am
Snaefell at 7.23am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Today will be dry and sunny with a light and variable breeze, as temperatures reach up to 22°C at best, making it feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with clear intervals and light winds. Minimum temperature near to 13°C.
Outlook
Another dry day tomorrow with unbroken sunshine. Very warm with highest temperature around 22 or possibly 23°C.
Dry for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Becoming very warm or hot by the end of the week as temperatures continue to rise, reaching up to 25 or 26°C in places by Friday.
Sunrise: 5:45am Today Sunset: 9:02pm Today
