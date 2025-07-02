The Isle of Man’s financial services regulator has issued a warning about a bogus law firm website.
A purported business calling itself Hauert & Zofia claimed on its website to be an Isle of Man-based active law firm offering a full range of legal products.
There is a genuine law firm at the address stated on the bogus website, but it has been confirmed that the company mentioned there has no connection to them and there is no legitimate reason to use their address.
The Financial Services Authority said it has failed to establish any association between the website and the genuine Isle of Man company.
It said in a statement: ‘Under the circumstances, the authority is concerned that any person who has accessed the website may potentially become the victim of fraud, or it may be an attempt at gaining personal data from the browser in order to steal their identity.
‘Any persons who are already involved in any dealings with the website should consider notifying their local police, bringing to their attention the contents of this notice.’
Genuine legal practices in the Isle of Man can be checked against the directory of members of the Isle of Man Law Society, as well as the Register of Legal Practitioners maintained by the Registrar General.
Any cyber-related concerns involving the internet, email, telephone communications, or any other matter involving electronic communications can be reported to the island’s Cyber Security Centre at their website https://csc.gov.im/cyber-concerns-online-reporting-form/
Anyone with general concerns concerning any individual or company holding themselves out as conducting a regulated activity in or from the Isle of Man without the requisite licence should contact the enforcement division at the FSA on 689311 or by e-mail to [email protected] for advice.