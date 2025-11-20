Demolition of properties is ongoing on the site earmarked for the Westmoreland Village scheme.
Two detached homes on Westmoreland Road have already been reduced to rubble and the one-time Quickfit car repair centre is now no more.
On Thursday, contractors CCJ Group began the job of taking down the former Antiques Centre on Demesne Road.
The James Caine carpet warehouse next door has had its windows removed ahead of full demolition.
E-gaming journalist Frank Schuengel captured drone footage and images of the scene.
Manx Development Corporation, an arm’s length government-owned company set up to revitalise brownfield sites, has spent more than £2m buying up property to make way for Westmoreland Village scheme.
Despite demolition now getting under way, MDC still doesn’t own the whole of the site earmarked for the major redevelopment scheme.
The owners of number 44 Westmoreland Road, home to Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic, have not agreed to sell up - and the blue hoardings have been erected next to its driveway.
Bordered by Demesne Road and Westmoreland Road, the Westmoreland Village scheme will comprise 133 new homes split across apartments, town houses, small blocks of flats and a senior living block.
MDC’s application was approved for a second time by the planning committee in May despite continuing concerns about parking, landownership and affordable housing.
The planning committee first approved its application (23/00291/B) by the narrowest of margins in February, with it being carried by the casting vote of the chairman.