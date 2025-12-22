Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has confirmed that he has moved to the Isle of Man.
Records lodged with Companies House in the UK confirm that Tyson Luke Fury, 37, ultimate beneficial owner of Tyson Fury Ltd, became ’usually resident’ in the island as of December 1 this year.
The same change has been notified for his wife Paris, 36, as beneficial owner of Paris Fury Ltd.
The multiple major heavyweight title winner and his family have been spotted at various locations around the island over the past few weeks.
UK media have reported that the boxer, reputed to be worth more than £160m, has bought an £8m six-bedroom mansion here. It is understood that this property is in the west of the island.