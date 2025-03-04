The Isle of Man Government has released a promotional video ahead of the 2029 Island Games, showcasing the island’s landscapes and sporting talent in anticipation of the prestigious event.
Last summer, it was confirmed that the Isle of Man had successfully won its bid to host the Games, which will see more than 2,500 athletes from 24 member islands compete across 14 disciplines.
The event is expected to draw around 1,000 spectators and will mark the third time the Isle of Man has hosted the Games in its history.
The two minute video, which was unveiled for the first time last week at the Isle of Man Sports Awards, provides a striking visual teaser of what’s to come.
Featuring athletes demonstrating their sports at some of the island’s most iconic landmarks, it captures both the natural beauty of the Isle of Man and the spirit of the Games.
Accompanying the footage, the government’s caption reads: ‘Having hosted the inaugural Games in 1985 and again in 2001, the island is proud to continue the legacy – with 14 sports set to be contested. Let's make it a Games to remember!'
The theme of the campaign, 'The Games is Coming Home', nods to the Isle of Man’s deep-rooted connection to the event, having hosted the very first Island Games back in 1985.