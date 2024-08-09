The Royal Manx Show 2024 is absolutely packed with things to do, see and experience.
And perhaps one of the most popular attractions for visitors this year is the food and drink tent hosted by the government’s Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture where a host of Manx producers will be exhibiting their wares.
Firms who have taken up prized places at the event include Baking Isle of Man, Isle of Man Creamery, Pop Cornaa and the Fynoderee Distillery.
Earlier today, we spent an hour inside the tent speaking to vendors to see what they had in store for customers during the show and found out a bit more about their respective businesses.
Watch our interviews with representatives from (almost) all the Isle of Man food and drink producers exhibiting at the Manx Agricultural Show 2024.
There are 15 videos to watch in total in the playlist below.