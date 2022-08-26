Weather hits Manx Grand Prix schedule
Friday’s race schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been hit by the weather.
Roads had been due to close at 12.30pm ahead of a Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying session at 1pm followed by the opening race of the meeting - the Lightweight MGP - at 2.40pm.
But clerk of the course Gary Thompson has been forced to call off this afternoon’s action as a result of poor conditions in the island.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘Due to deteriorating conditions around the Mountain Course, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that this afternoon’s qualifying has been cancelled and the Lightweight Race has been postponed.
‘A decision on whether Friday evening’s contingency road closure for qualifying will be used will be made at approximately 15:30, with a revised race schedule for Saturday confirmed in due course.’
