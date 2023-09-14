Rain this morning becoming lighter and patchier as the day progresses, however cloudy and dull conditions will remain for much of the day.
A fresh to strong north or northeast breeze, with temperatures only rising to 15°C.
Cloudy start to on Saturday with rain and drizzle persisting throughout the morning, gradually clearing by the afternoon with the possibility of some brighter spells developing for a time.
The fresh to strong northeast wind will decrease moderate to fresh by late morning before veering east overnight into Sunday with a maximum temperature of 16°C.