Manx Utilities says its teams are now on a 'heightened alert' as snow is forecast.
The authority says staff will be able to respond to issues that could disrupt customers’ connectivity to essential services, particularly electricity.
Manx Utilities’ headquarters will operate under reduced staffing levels and will close to the public at noon tomorrow until further notice.
Customer services staff remain available via telephone (Freephone: 0808 1624 115) and email ([email protected]), although the authority has requested that contact is focused on customer needs relating to urgent assistance for faults or loss of services.
Prepayment customers should ensure they top-up electricity credit if they use shop vending.
Should there be issues with fallen power lines due to snow, people should not approach the lines or apparatus obviously damaged or lying on the ground. Call Manx Utilities on 687687.
Farmers should ensure back-up generators are checked and working. This was an issue that had to be addressed by power crews in big snow fall of 2013.
MU also says outside taps should be covered to avoid damage to local water supply pipes which occur during freezing conditions.