A public consultation has been launched into the effectiveness of the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act, which came into force just under two years ago.
It’s part of an independent review of the legislation which is being led by Kate Blackwell KC, who has extensive experience in sexual offences cases, both as a judge and a barrister.
The consultation will allow individuals, victims, advocacy groups and professionals to share their views on how well the legislation is working and where improvements may be needed.
Introduced in March 2024, the Act aimed to modernise sexual offences legislation, increasing maximum sentences in a number of areas and creating new offences such as revenge porn, voyeurism and ‘upskirting’.
It also outlawed conversion therapy and updated child abuse and child exploitation offences.
But it also contains provisions that give anonymity to suspects in sex cases unless and until they are convicted.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson had given a commitment to review the Act after 18 months.
The review will assess the impact and effectiveness of the legislation and identify areas for improvement.
It cannot investigate or reopen past or existing cases.
The Department of Home Affairs says that public views will play an essential role in shaping any future amendments to the legislation.
The Minister said: ‘We are committed to ensuring that our legislation remains robust, fair and responsive to the needs of victims and the wider community.
‘This review will help us identify what is working well and where further refinement may be required.’
Information on the public portal , including background information and instructions on how to submit feedback, are available online.
Alternatively, you can download a paper version from the website and email it to [email protected] or post it to Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act Review, DHA headquarters, Tromode Road, Douglas IM2 5PA