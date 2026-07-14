King Charles III paid a special visit to Tynwald on Tuesday afternoon as part of his first visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann.
His Majesty arrived in Douglas at roughly 12.35pm for a special sitting of Tynwald, where he addressed the island's ancient parliament in the Legislative Buildings before meeting members of the public during a walkabout on Bucks Road.
During the special address, the King praised the ‘natural beauty’ of the Manx countryside.
‘On this occasion, I am fortunately able to reiterate how extremely disappointed I was not to have been with you in 2024, but I know that Her Majesty greatly enjoyed that visit,’ the King said.
‘[On the Isle of Man] one never feels far from the marvellous landscapes and the sea that surrounds us, from the heights of Snaefell to the wooded glens and beautiful beaches - an environment so justly designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.’
The Lord of Mann also spoke of the ‘enduring partnership’ between the Crown and the people of the island.
‘As the world's oldest Parliament in continuous operation, Tynwald holds a remarkable distinction,’ he said.
‘This longevity speaks not only to the strength of your institutions, but also to the enduring partnership between the crown and the people of this island. I cannot help but reflect upon the long association between my family and this ancient parliament.
‘My grandfather, King George VI, became the first reigning sovereign for many centuries to preside over the Tynwald Day ceremony when he visited Ellan Vannin in 1945, his and my grandmother's first sea crossing after VE Day.
‘Ten years later, as a young boy, I accompanied my late mother when she herself came here for the first time as Queen and Lord of Mann. That is a very special memory I have always treasured, and it gives me particular pleasure and a deep sense of continuity to return again to this wonderful island.’
After meeting members of the public outside the Legislative Buildings on Prospect Hill, the King attended a garden party at Government House before travelling to Douglas Promenade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, where he met tram staff, unveiled a commemorative plaque and took a short journey aboard one of the historic horse trams.